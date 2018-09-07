Why Batti Gul Meter Chalu director Shree Narayan Singh still doesn't own a house

Filmmaker Shri Narayan Singh who hit gold with his directorial debut Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, is set with his next venture Batti Gul Meter Chalu starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. His first stint was a great success and garnered applause for sending out a strong message. But not just that, it raked in great money too. Ask him about it. He will laugh and tell you, 'but it all went to the producer.'

In a conversation with the press, he was asked how life has changed after his super hit directorial debut. "Then also, I used to stay on rent. I still do," he chuckles. And why so?

"I really don’t like taking such tensions. If I did, I’d have my own bungalow by the time I was working on TV. These days, TV editors have bungalows. In some corner of Bombay, they’ve bought a house. But I didn’t work how they do. I have my own terms and conditions. I won’t do just anything. My daughter has to go to Linking Road every day. I stay in Goregaon. She travels every morning and would take two hours to come back in the evening. She’d sleep in the car. But I can’t afford to shift to Bandra and pay a lakh as rent," he says with a straight face.

Now that's some honesty!

On another note, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is set to release on 21st September. Here's wishing it becomes another smashing success!