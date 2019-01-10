Why Cheat India: Emraan Hashmi's Cheat India gets a new title after CBFC objection

Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film Cheat India has been in news lately and none of it has anything to do with the performances in the film. First, the film let go of its 26th January weekend release date in favour of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray and now, just eight days from its release the film has had to go through a change of name. Cheat India now goes by the name Why Cheat India. The title was reportedly changed after an objection from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

A statement by the producers of the film reads, “The CBFC had concerns about the title Cheat India. We had an extensive conversation with the Examining Committee and Revising Committee regarding the proposed change as the film has been in public domain for a year, and more importantly, because the theatrical teaser, trailer, and television promos had already been certified with the original title. This would lead to dual communication a week before the release. The duress of lack of time left us with no choice but to mutually agree to the new title, Why Cheat India.”

The film will see Emraan playing the role of a conman. It highlights the corruption which prevails in the Indian education system.