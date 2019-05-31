Divya Ramnani May 31 2019, 8.28 pm May 31 2019, 8.28 pm

The fact that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shares a great rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a piece of old news now. His association with Modi goes back a long way and things seemed to have only strengthened after his very recent and ‘completely non-political’ interview with PM Modi. That was right before the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Fast forward to now, PM Modi and the BJP didn’t only witness a historic win, but he also took the Prime Minister’s oath on May 30th. While his swearing-in ceremony was graced by an ocean of celebrities, including his supporters, Khiladi Kumar chose to skip it.

Well, one needs a voter identity card to cast his/her vote and we know that the Kesari actor is deprived of that right. However, the same isn’t applied to check into PM’s swearing-in ceremony. As a matter of fact, leaders from various other countries were a part of the extravaganza (considering Akshay Kumar holds an Honorary Canadian Citizenship), so, why not Akki? If the reports are to be believed, Akshay Kumar is currently in Bangkok, wherein he is engrossed shooting for his upcoming cop drama: Sooryavanshi. Guess, his priorities are set straight! Or, wait, is Akki taking cues from his better-half (who is a popular leftist)?

Here's a glimpse of Akshay Kumar interviewing Narendra Modi: