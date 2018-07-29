Why is Kangana Ranaut running out of love for Priyanka Chopra?

Kangana Ranaut doesn’t have many friends in the industry. But Priyanka Chopra is the one with whom Kangana has always shared a very cordial relationship. The two starred together in 2008 release Fashion which not only was one story afresh in our minds to date, but also one project which gave a boost to their respective careers. Priyanka and Kangana have been friends since then. The former has been in the news nowadays for her rumoured engagement with Nick Jonas. And recently, Kangana was asked about the same at an event, and her reply is surprising. The actress is quite upset with Priyanka.

Kangana said, "Acha? Woh meri bahut achi dost hain unhone mujhe nahi bataya toh phir main khafaa hoon. (Really? She is a close friend of mine and I am upset now that she didn't tell me about it.)"

While it is always said that ‘two actresses can’t be good friends’, Kangana and Priyanka’s friendship surely proves the statement wrong. In 2015, when Kangana had won National Award for Best Actress and Priyanka’s movie Mary Kom had won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, the two actresses had organised a party to celebrate the win. That year PeeCee too was a contender to win National Award, but she was happy with Kangana’s win, nevertheless.

Well, Kangana, even we are waiting for a whiff of some confirmation from PeeCee darl.