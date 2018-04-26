Why is Rishi Kapoor always short-tempered?

Patience is one of the seven heavenly virtues but Rishi Kapoor, surprisingly, has little of it when it comes to film promotions. I use the word surprisingly because I am, or was I’m afraid, a Rishi Kapoor fan until I met him in person for the 102 Not Out interviews.

The man who gave us a film like Bobby many moons ago looked visibly irritated as he walked in to interact with the media. Stylishly late of course by more than an hour.

“I can’t do this,” he said as he took a seat. “I prefer all of you gathering at once and getting done with the interview session. Because the same set of questions will only be repeated and as an actor I’m running out of patience with myself. So I don’t like to give interviews. I don’t want to it also. I don’t want to do all those web series, or web related posts because it bugs the life out of me. I cannot do one to one interviews”.

Point taken. Cub reporter shaken. I knew my first ever interaction, a group interaction really, wasn’t going to plan.

Next rant.

“So what happens is one man does something and becomes successful and it becomes a trend. I will not name the actor but one actor started this promotion nonsense, going to every house to every media. That became a trend. How much of money is wasted, how much of time is wasted. The kind of promotions you do travelling city per city is very expensive… Promotions are not going to make a film big. It’s only expensive and puts more on the shoulders of the filmmakers.”

So it’s not just the interviews, Mr Kapoor is weary of film promotions in its entirety. “Waste of money”. Agreed completely. But Rishi Ji, as he is fondly known, wasn’t done yet. There’s another thing about the heroes today that he despises. A muscular and well-toned body.

“What does the gym or removing your shirt and flaunting your body got to do with acting? It’s ultimately the content which has to rule,” he said.

Correct. Unless of course the part you are playing demands it.

He also managed to tell us what else was wrong with the world before it was time to say goodbye. In the middle of all of this, he also spoke at some length about the film and his role. He plays a ‘grumpy’ ‘old’ son to a rather chirpy father. Perhaps he was still in character then.