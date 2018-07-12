Why is Sangeeta Bijlani dressed in a ‘burkha’? Find out

Remember Sangeeta Bijlani? Besides being known as the ex-babe of Salman Khan and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin’s wife, she was quite a sensation back in the dates when she was an actress. Her stint in Hatim Tai is particularly remembered. While there was a time when we had an overdose of her controversial life, Bijlani seems to have almost disappeared for a while now. Well, for those interested, we of course have her Instagram account, where she’s quite active. Let’s have a look on what the actress is up to currently.

Bijlani recently posted a selfie in a burkha which she wore while visiting the crowded Crawford Market and had a ‘thrilling experience’.

Her noted affairs with Azharuddin and Salman Khan brought her quite a lot of media glare. The actress was apparently ‘madly in love’ with Salman and the latter had even decided to settle down with her. But much to everyone’s surprise, the two later parted ways. She then met Azharuddin and got married to him in 1996. Azharuddin divorced his first wife Naureen to marry her but unfortunately their marriage didn’t work out and the two got divorced in 2010.

Quite much a turbulent life, must say!