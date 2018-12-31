Why no Padma Shri for Kader Khan? Asks writer Rumi Jaffrey

Veteran actor Kader Khan is presently at the hospital, undergoing intensive treatment for a degenerative neuro disease as well as severe breathing trouble. Since last year, he has mostly stayed in Canada with his elder son. As the news of his aggravating ailment broke, we had his fans, colleagues and well-wishers offering their prayers and wishing him a speedy recovery. Sure enough, there's no lack of love. But what about the recognition? Khan is a prolific writer apart from being an actor and his writing has been extremely well received by the audience, critics and filmmakers alike. In this context, writer and Khan's close friend Rumi Jaffrey asks why he was never honoured with even a Padma Shri award.

"It is sad that so many of his juniors have higher prestigious awards and Kaderbhai hasn't received even a Padma Shri. I know his PR was not good and didn't keep relations with the politicians but he has made an immense contribution to cinema and deserves to be honoured with one," Jaffrey, who co-wrote the hit David Dhawan film Coolie No. 1, told Pinkvilla. Looking at the illustrious journey that Khan has had, we can't help but nod in agreement.

"He was hugely popular in South and when he landed in Madras there used to literally be a queue, to meet him and that was the strength of his pen," David Dhawan told the portal, emphasising on his popularity.

All this while the man himself lies still on the hospital bed. Award or not, we pray he gets back to being fit at the soonest.