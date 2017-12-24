Why Padmavati’s March release is not such a great idea

It doesn’t look like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is going to make it to the screens anytime soon. Previous reports of the film looking at a January release seem to be untrue with reports now pointing at a March or April release. The Central Board of Certification (CBFC), headed by Prasoon Joshi, is now likely to appoint a panel of historians as the makers asserted that the film was partially based on historical events. Reports claim that Padmavati had an ambiguous disclaimer in its application for certification that stated that the film was partially based on historical facts.

The film can only be certified in January now considering the New Year is less than 10 days away. It’s also being reported that the Deepika Padukone starrer hasn’t been scheduled for a review at all. There are at least 40 feature films in different languages waiting in the queue before Padmavati.

Reportedly the CBFC is short of a normal examining committee since most are on holidays while others are on sick leave. How long will a review committee take to formulate let alone review the film is anybody’s guess.

Meanwhile, the film’s stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have already left on their holidays. Singh has been partying it up in London. While sources say that Deepika too has already joined the Gully Boy star.

Looks like the only one losing sleep over the movie is Sanjay Leela Bhansali.