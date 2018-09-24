Why Ranbir Kapoor is a disruptor in the Bollywood star system

Sanju is the biggest blockbuster of the year. In terms of income, it’s made the most money, approximately INR 570 crore worldwide (source, Taran Adarsh). It has also proved the fact that Ranbir Kapoor is a bankable superstar. Interestingly, there’s hardly been a ripple of celebration or reiteration from him around the film’s massive success.

As is now the norm, hits and blockbusters in the film business translate to a repetitive and exhausting reiteration of a star’s success. The tendency is to own the film’s success, delicately sidelining its maker, writer or crew by simply overfeeding the media and it’s hourly news cycle. We are a world apart from Hollywood, international cinema, or Europe. When a series like Bodyguard, the current rage of the UK exponentially grows in popularity and around water coolers, it’s star Richard Madden hardly speaks to the press. From Game of Thrones to Bodyguard, his transition has been smooth and impressive. Yet Madden doesn’t beat his own drum, and when the time is right, will perhaps do a couple of selective conversations, and insightful interviews.

Here in India, it’s quite the opposite. A super hit or a movie touching the Rs 150 crore to 200 crore mark means planted, carefully positioned interviews touching upon the facets of a star’s luminous (blowtorch like) talent, juxtaposed against his/her purported humility and sky-high ambitions. Sometimes, conversations on media events or highly visible public platforms follow this course, adding to the white noise around a single film’s success. Predictable and tiring for the discerning reader, this kind of overwhelming PR is considered essential to building and maintaining a ‘superstar’.

In such a scenario, Ranbir Kapoor remains a natural born disruptor. He doesn’t scream success from rooftops, never has. He doesn’t scram when his films fail either. He defends his Bombay Velvet and his Jagga Jasoos with grace just as he gratefully accepts the success of Sanju or middling run of Ae Dil Hain Mushkil. Ranbir is elegant, polite and at the same time, firm. His pedigree is a blessing and an automated publicity-garnering hook. Despite that, he keeps his feet firmly on the ground at least in media and public conversations. His tendency to downplay is what sets him apart from the rest.

As he completes a decade in Hindi cinema, there is another side to him that merits applause. Arjun Kapoor had once stated to the writer that Ranbir Kapoor is the reason roles beyond the gamut of an angry young man, or the lover boy, or the family man or simply, the filmy hero, have taken root in mainstream films. Ranbir shunned the safe route and experimented right from the start- more often than not, not succeeding with his non-typical roles at the box office. But he set the tone for subtle change by tackling flawed and closer to real life characters. That opened the path for writers and filmmakers to craft protagonists beyond the conventional, thereby opening up space for more younger actors to try out newer roles. Today, the typical hero is out. It’s the inventive, new and convincing leading man that is fast becoming the norm in Hindi films. Rajkummar Rao, thank heavens, is a bona fide star.

While Sanju raked in praise for his overwhelming performance (and Vicky Kaushal’s brilliant act), Ranbir focused on shooting for Brahmastra. He is intent on acting in mainstream films that will draw in audiences in this phase. In this space too, he has signed up for interesting roles- be it one blessed with super powers in Brahmastra (if that’s indeed accurate), a dacoit film for Yash Raj Films and a film with Luv Ranjan, co-starring Ajay Devgan. While these films are safer bets, they will probably keep the inherent brilliance in Ranbir Kapoor, the actor consistently visible.

A recent interview for a leading daily has him saying that he is “a below average person and an average actor.” Needless to say, the statement has become viral on the Internet, given the fact that he says so little that when he does indeed speak, it catches attention. While this bit comes across as an exaggeration from a brilliant actor, what one must note is that the emotions that he conveys in his interactions with the media- humility, humor or simple thoughtfulness- never feel fake. He is not rehearsed and he doesn’t have a publicist. Often, he speaks his mind, albeit with a filter of diplomacy unlike his father, Rishi Kapoor. This in itself has become his most convincing publicity tool.

Ranbir Kapoor’s personal life always makes news- amidst speculation and assumptions. He doesn’t hide it but doesn’t say much either, like most film personalities. The fact that he speaks up infrequently and that minor, insignificant details of his life don’t populate the Internet, widens his appeal beyond the Hindi film buff. The millennial Indian often finds a suitable prototype of their Hindi film star in Ranbir Kapoor, one that could fit in with their standard international cinema and TV icons. This is not always applicable to his contemporaries.

Ranbir’s decision to underplay or simply not do PR around the stupendous success of Sanju makes one bit clear- he will not give in to the temptations of success just like he didn’t give in to the burdens of failure. And that makes for an applause-worthy star- one who lets his luminescence and work do all the talking; more power to this disruptor and potential thought leader who stands tall in a fatigued, overstretched ecosystem of over hype and publicity overdrive.