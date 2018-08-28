Why Shah Rukh Khan has no Hollywood offers? ‘Coz he can’t talk Englis or walk Englis

Shah Rukh Khan is super successful today and that’s why we call him a superstar in every right. Over the past decades, the actor has earned himself tags like King Khan, Baadshah, King of romance and so on. Even post 50, he continues to rule the hearts of many women and there’s just nothing that he cannot do. His fans are spread all over the globe and he is a familiar face in almost every country. Yet, he has stayed away from Hollywood unlike other Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan and many others.

So, in a recent conversation with Economic Times, the actor was asked whether he ever considered going to Hollywood. Here’s what he said, “They have to look at me; I can’t look at them. I look at the moon every day but I don’t reach for it. It started with Om Puriji and now Priyanka, Irrfan and so many others are doing it. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is getting some films. Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) has done some, Anupam Kher too has and it’s wonderful. But I have never been offered an opportunity.”

He added, “I don’t even know if I am good enough to do it — I think my English is a little weak.” SRK stated that he wants to take Hindi cinema to a level where Hollywood stars yearn to work here. “My own attempt is to make Indian films watched at that level. Again, not taking away from the greatness of anything that others have achieved, I’d like Tom Cruise to say one day that ‘I’ve been given a chance in a Hindi film’. Man, that will be wonderful. Christopher Nolan would say that there is a producer in India who wants him to make a film. Inshallah, that will happen,” said King Khan.

A good thought we would say!

Workwise, he will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero that also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The movie will be releasing on December 21, 2018.