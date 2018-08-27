image
Monday, August 27th 2018
English
Why should boys have all the fun, asks Priyanka Chopra

bollywood

Why should boys have all the fun, asks Priyanka Chopra

Murtuza IqbalMurtuza Iqbal   August 27 2018, 2.02 pm
back
A Kid Like JakebharatBollywoodCowboy Ninja VikingEntertainmentInstagramIsn’t It Romantickatrina kaifnick jonasPriyanka ChopraSalman KhanThe Sky Is Pink
nextRajinikanth’s 2.0 teaser was a 2.NO teaser on August 15th, here’s why
ALSO READ

Chaav Laaga from Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma put up a sweet act

Sir Don Bradman: Australia’s film archives can’t count beyond 100

If Loveratri doesn't work, Aayush Sharma to become a mantri?