Why should boys have all the fun, asks Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has been an inspiration to many. The actress has always stood up for women rights and has raised her voice calling for gender equality every given time. And once again PeeCee is trying to figure an answer to a very important question based on gender equality. Are women and men equal is something she is stuck with! Priyanka on her Insta story recently posted numerous pictures stating how men and women are not equal even in this generation, and how they should be given equal rights. She has also posted about how a woman is categorised on how much she earns or how she behaves.

The actress also explained the true meaning of equality. She has said that women are fighting for equal pay at work, equal parenting, equal opportunities in the education system, etc. and that’s really sad. According to Priyanka, it’s time for 50-50, and we agree with her.

The only thing that we are wondering is what made PeeCee have such an outburst on women equality. She has spoken about it earlier, but these Insta stories surely leave us wondering if the actress has once again faced any discrimination of any kind. Earlier, Priyanka has admitted to have suffered wage disparity in Bollywood.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Priyanka will be making her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. The actress also has three Hollywood films in her kitty, A Kid Like Jake, Isn't It Romantic? and Cowboy Ninja Viking (reportedly delayed). She was supposed to star in Salman Khan starrer Bharat, but opted out of the film. Katrina Kaif replaced PeeCee in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.