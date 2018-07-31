home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Why should kids have all the fun? Kangana Ranaut joins in too

First published: July 31, 2018 08:15 PM IST | Updated: July 31, 2018 08:15 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

They rightly say, babies, bring out your most joyous self. that's exactly what happened when Kangana Ranaut's little nephew Prithviraj happened to visit her in the midst of her shoot. The maasi and the little one clearly can't get enough of each other. As Kangana was getting ready, someone quickly captured them in a playful mood.

Isn't that such an adorable video? Kangana has been shooting for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Pretty much a fierce character, right? But in reality, she is just another loving aunt!

Not the first time we've got our hands on such cute photographs! The toddler is a frequent visitor to his maasi and does all possible mischiefs!

Kangana is not on any social media platform. Thanks to her sister Rangoli, we get to witness the best of maasi and kiddie moments! As a matter of fact, she and Rangoli are absolute backbones to each other, lending support unconditionally!

The Queen now awaits the release of her forthcoming film Mental Hai Kya in Februay, 2019.

