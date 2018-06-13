Why Uday Chopra's recent tweet has got us worried

Uday Chopra might not be a Bollywood star, who earns big bucks, but he surely is a superstar of the Twittersphere. Famous for his self-deprecating humor, Uday is often seen trolling himself and has no qualms about it. Just hop on to his Twitter page, if you haven't (we are judging you, if you haven't) you will find some priceless tweets there.

However, his recent tweet points at a different Uday. Chopra says that he is baffled by his unyielding drive to be himself. And no matter how he tries, he is not able to break free from his personality. "Are we truly free if we cannot even change who we are?," he wrote further and while it’s definitely some food for thought, the conclusion of the tweet has got us worried. "Ponder this while I take my meds," he concludes.

I am baffled by my unyielding drive to be myself. No matter how hard I try, I cannot escape my personality. It’s like I am being controlled by my own programming. Break free...break free!!! Are we truly free if we cannot even change who we are? Ponder this while I take my meds. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) June 12, 2018

We don't know what the meds are for and we really hope that it’s a flu that needs his immediate attention. However, we cannot help and go back to a blind item that was published in Mumbai Mirror on May 25. Here's what it read:

We are sad to inform our readers that one of our favourite people in Bollywood — loved for his incorrigible wit if not for his acting chops -- is suffering from severe depression. The actor’s family says he has moved to the USA and spends much of his time there, but our sources tell us he is still in Mumbai, holed up in his Juhu home. We also hear he hasn’t stepped out of his house for the past two months. We do hope he is seeking professional intervention, and would love to see him out and about soon, hale and healthy.

We are praying that it’s really just that, a rumour. That the meds he talks about in his tweet aren’t anything to worry about. But if there’s a chance that the lively Ali from the Dhoom series is fighting depression then it’s perhaps time the family and friends take it seriously. Talk about it. We can only point at Deepika Padukone who not just fought it but became an inspiration for millions suffering from it. We know it doesn’t belong to one of your films Uday but picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.