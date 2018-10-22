Wicked whispers: Superstar MIFFED as influential actor chops role in a big film

This superstar is known to make sure his roles become larger-than-life in all his projects – often overshadowing the rest of the cast. When he signs a movie he makes sure that he is involved in each and every aspect of the movie, including marketing and strategy, and why not as he has one of the sharpest brains in the business. The movie gets a good release and the actor’s team fine tunes the script to make sure it’s as perfect as possible. The star is one of the most in-demand actors in the movie industry so when he signed on a big budget, action drama, first, he ensured that one of his close friends (an actress) got a large role in the movie. Now we hear that he has upset another superstar (a senior actor) because of his interfering ways.

The movie is complete and ready for release but the senior actor is maintaining an aloof silence on the movie (apart from social media updates) and we have got to know the reason why… Once the movie was complete, the younger actor sat down at the editing table with the director (who has been known to deliver blockbusters) and started telling him what scenes to use and what not to take. But this time he went a bit ahead and chopped off quite a bit of this senior actor’s important scenes in the movie. The senior actor had invested a lot of his time, effort and patience in the movie and even done some rigorous action (which buzz is that it has got edited out) so he was appalled to see when he went for dubbing that most of it had been chopped! Being the respected figure that he is, he decided to keep quiet and remain in the shadows for the promotions and publicity campaign.

Apparently, the younger actor does this for all his movies and his hapless producers have no choice but to agree. There were rumours of him asking his lead actress to re-shoot some portions of the movie again as he hadn’t liked them but we are not sure if they are true. The actress’s social media outputs are controlled by the younger actor as he often gets her to delete stuff he feels she shouldn’t put out.

One has heard that the senior star’s son has also not been left from the super star’s ruthless chopping and behind-the-scenes manipulation of scenes. During the shooting of one of their films, buzz is that the super star changed the climax completely, thus robbing the senior actor’s son of a great climax!

Guess who?