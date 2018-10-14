Wicked whispers: This action star fought casting agent over sexual harassment

A few months ago Bollywood was flooded with stories about a huge fight between one of the senior action stars of the industry and a casting director. When quizzed about it by the media the senior actor not only denied the heated argument but maintained that it was about him wanting his office space back (which he had rented out to the casting director) for his business expansion plans.

A few witnesses had seen the noisy exchange where the fight had almost come to blows. The senior actor, known for his straight talk had almost bashed up the casting director. The few who witnessed the fight had spoken about it to their friends. While almost the whole industry knew about it, most chose to keep mum as the casting director is a big shot and they need his services.

Word has it that the star’s daughter had sent one of her close friends, a young aspiring actress, to meet the casting director for a role. The casting director, apparently made his advances and intentions clear to the young actress who was in shock. She barely managed to run away and called up the daughter and informed her about what had transpired. The furious daughter told her papa immediately who made sure that the casting director was never seen in his office premises again.

But in Bollywood people have short memories and the casting director not only went about his business but also launched his debut film with a talented actor who himself was pulled up for making the leading lady uncomfortable for being too ‘friendly’.

Now while the star didn’t talk about the incident to the media, a separate case has come to light through the #MeToo campaign naming the casting director. The industry though has been wondering as to why is the actor quiet on the matter. Especially when he is known to be a strong champion of women’s rights? His revelation could have helped other newbies who went looking for a role and ended up being scarred for life. We are told the reason why he is quiet is because the man in question is casting for his second born’s debut film and doesn’t want it to go kaput before it begins.