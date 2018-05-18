Wife or attraction? Jitni Dafa from Parmanu musically defines John's dilemma in love

Post the never-ending legal dispute between the producers of Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, the makers of the film have now released the first song of the film. Titled Jitni Dafa, the song features John Abraham and Diana Penty among others and highlights the moral conflict of John Abraham’s character in the film, where it looks like he is trapped between the two women in his life, his wife and Diana, whom he is attracted to.

Voiced by Yasser Desai and Jeet Gannguli, the song defines another facet of love and moves on to the complicated aspects of a relationship. This is in stark contrast to the trailer which was all about grit and nationalism against the backdrop of one of the biggest projects undertaken in the history of India.

From the look and feel, Jitni Dafa, which has been described as “a romantic song that will make you believe in love again" seems to be the next top Bollywood romantic number.

Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran attempts to recreate the events of 1998 and bring to the light of India’s first nuclear mission in Pokhran. Directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, the film is set to release on May 25.