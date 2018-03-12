Will Aiyaary prove to be a turning page for Sidharth Malhotra?

The much delayed film, Aiyaary, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee finally saw the light of the day. This espionage thriller is directed by Neeraj Pandey and also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles. The film revolves around two strong minded army officers with different views. But did it manage to hit the mark?

Aiyaary is sketchily-written and not compelling. It tests patience even if you are a fan of the genre. It demands way too much endurance than what is left in you after watching Naseeruddin Shah’s bizarre monologue.

- Hindustan Times

Writer-director Neeraj Pandey, hung up as always on suave secret agents staking their all in the service of the nation, takes a bit of a detour in Aiyaary. He seeks to expose the global arms lobby and its corrupt collaborators in India. Not a bad idea on paper. On the screen, however, all that it yields is an insipid, inchoate thriller, more an inert guessing game than an edge-of-the-seat movie experience.

- NDTV

Had the film been closely edited to make it pacy, it would have sent out the message it intends to. As of now, it remains as lost as the purpose behind some of the film’s long drawn chase sequences.

- The Indian Express

Aiyaary is a toothless thriller about a clutch of morally-complex, dapper men-in-uniform who turn against each other, but the reasons for doing so doesn’t get enough play.

- Gulf News