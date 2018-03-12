Will Akshay Kumar play the role of the ‘Milk Man of India’, Dr. Verghese Kurien?

After PadMan, Akshay Kumar might play the role of the Milk Man of India. Producer Ekta Kapoor has acquired the film rights of a book titled I Too Had A Dream, which is based on Dr. Verghese Kurien, who is known to have brought about the milk revolution in the country. The movie is supposed to be directed by Shree Narayan Singh. If reports are to be believed, the makers have already approached PadMan Akshay Kumar to play the lead.

Akshay has been already seen in two social dramas including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and the latest being PadMan. It looks like the Bollywood tar is quite bent on films of this type. Speaking to a leading daily, a trade analyst said, "Akshay’s reigning the charts and every film of his is a safe bet. So, this time around, the price will be what Akshay will take in addition to the partnership that he will command when he signs the film on the milkman of India. We are sure that he will charge an utterly, butterly delicious price for the film."

Speaking about the project, Ekta had earlier said that Balaji had always worked to bring out interesting stories in films and Dr. Verghese Kurien’s story is “not only engaging but extremely inspiring too.” “I am delighted to collaborate with Shree Narayan Singh to tell the story of a true visionary," she had said.

The director of the film, Shree Narayan Singh said the film is about empowering women at the grass roots level, "The film will talk about not just making profits and being a huge enterprise but also Dr Kurien’s role in empowering the general public, especially women at the grass roots level.” ​