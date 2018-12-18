Bollywood Will Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh opt for a ‘no kissing policy’? We guess not! Murtuza Nullwala December 18 2018, 11.06 am December 18 2018, 11.06 am

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in the month of November. The two actors got married in Lake Como, Italy and there were two wedding ceremonies that took place, one was the Konkani wedding and the other one was the Sindhi wedding. Later DeepVeer planned a reception in Bangalore and then a couple of receptions were organised in Mumbai. Post marriage, Deepika appeared on the show Famously Filmfare and opened up about the wedding. One of the questions revolved around ‘no kissing policy’.

Post marriage, most of the stars prefer to not kiss their co-stars in a film. Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan too had signed a ‘no kissing policy’ post marriage, but later, it changed as Kareena was seen doing kissing scenes in R Balki’s Ki & Ka. When Deepika was asked if they are planning to opt for a ‘no kissing policy’, the actress said, “Chheee… we just went back 50 years.” However, she added, “We’ll know soon.” Well, this makes it pretty clear. There shall be no such clause between DeepVeer.

Currently, Ranveer is busy with the promotions of Simmba which is slated to release on December 28, 2018. Meanwhile, Deepika will be back on the sets in March 2019 to start shooting for her next which is a biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika will not only play the lead role but will also be turning a producer with the film.