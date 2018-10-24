Will Deepika Padukone be a Sabyasachi bride? We guess so!

A few days ago, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced to the world that they will be walking down the aisle in November this year. Their fans are surely over the moon to hear this news and can’t contain their excitement as they go gaga over social media. Well, details about their D-day are still under wraps, we are excited to know which designer label these two will wear as they exchange their wedding vows. But we have got a hint though!

Just like Rani Mukerji and Anushka Sharma, we are guessing that Deepika too may opt for an exquisite Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga. You may ask why? Well, the ace designer recently dropped a hint by sharing a picture of Deepika donning a nine-yard designed by him while posting pictures of his latest collection. It’s an old picture which Sabya had shared earlier. But out of the blue, he has shared it again and so we get the clue!

Well, as all the details over DeepVeer’s wedding have been kept hidden, we will only come to know on November 14 or 15, whether Deepika turns out to be a Sabyasachi bride or not.

Sabya or not, Dippy will look gorgeous for sure, we know!