Will director Ali Abbas Zafar cast Shah Rukh and Salman in a comedy?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has worked with director Ali Abbas Zafar twice - in ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. Both films were super hits and Tiger Zinda Hai has helped Sallu regain his position after the ‘Tubelight’ debacle. While fans may think Salman and Shah Rukh Khan have a cordial relationship, Ali Abbas Zafar knows well that they’re in fact friends and on one occasion SRK even visited Salman on the sets of Sultan. Fast forward to today and Ali now thinks that the two superstars can easily come together for a film because they get along well together and share a good chemistry.

Speaking to DNA, the director said, “The only two superstars who I think can be brought for a film together are Salman and Shah Rukh. They have an easy understanding and chemistry. They are always in their element with each other. You need to hear them talk when they are sitting together.”

Ali went on to add that he would love to cast both the actors in a comedy. “I would love to do a comedy with both of them. I definitely want to; I don’t know if it will ever happen but one thing is for sure, both of them are extremely secure. Hence, it wouldn’t be a problem to get them to do a film together. But the script has to be well-written,” he said.

Salman has worked in 'Andaz Apna Apna' alongside Aamir Khan which went on to become a cult film. Salman and Shah Rukh too have teamed up but only for serious or romantic films. Now Ali is hoping to change that and if his plans come in motion, it will be a first for the trio.​