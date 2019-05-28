Here's why Disha Patani may never work with Salman Khan again!

Nikita Thakkar May 28 2019, 11.14 am May 28 2019, 11.14 am

Working with THE GREAT SALMAN KHAN is a dream come true for any star. His presence spells success and fame and well, Disha Patani is currently the lucky one who had the opportunity to work with the Dabangg Khan. In Bharat, Disha is playing Salman's love interest during his younger days. Bharat captures his life journey from his early 20s to old age. We have already seen Salman and Disha romancing and dancing on the song Slow Motion. On the whole, everything seems right about their pairing but Disha may never work with Salman Khan ever again. Before you start racking your brains about whether Disha had a bad experience with Salman, we're here the clear the air. Nothing of the sort happened.

In her recent interview, Disha spoke about the age gap between the two and cited that it could be a reason as to why she won't ever get an opportunity to work with Salman again. "Ali sir called me with a role which is more of a special appearance. I heard him out and since the character is that of a trapeze artiste alongside Salman sir, I came on board. Honestly, I don’t know if I will ever get to work with Salman sir again. Even Ali sir told me this while narrating the script," she said.

Further adding, "Obviously because of the age difference between us. In Bharat, it is acceptable because that portion shows Salman sir in his 20s and 30s so, it was an immediate “yes”. He is a wonderful human being and very hard-working. I got to learn a lot from him. That aside, Bharat is special because I had never done a film set in a different era."

Well, Salman Khan is teaming up with Alia Bhatt for his next film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, so there's still hope for Disha.

Bharat makes it to theatres on June 5. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover.