Will fans have to choose between Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh this December?

In December 2015, when Dilwale and Bajirao Mastani were released, it was Shah Rukh Khan versus Ranveer Singh at the box office. This year, Ranveer will face a similar predicament from someone whose films almost always breaks records – Salman Khan. The third instalment of the Dabangg franchise has been on the cards for a while. Though there hasn’t been any official confirmation, reports mention that producer Arbaaz Khan and director Prabhudeva have locked in on its script.

“The plan is to begin the movie this year and wrap it in one go so that it can be released at the end of 2018,” said a source to DNA.

With Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero releasing a week before Christmas, Salman is adamant that he won’t release his film on the same date. DNA quoted a source as saying, “Even though Salman knows that he will miss out on the Christmas weekend, he has made it clear to his team that he won’t clash with Zero at any cost.”

As such, the makers of Dabangg 3 could be looking at the weekend following Christmas that is on December 28. In that case, it will have to fight it out with the Rohit Shetty directed Simmba. This would not only mean a clash between Ranveer and Salman, but also two cop films.