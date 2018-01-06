Will Karan Johar invite Kangana to his new show?

The nepotism debate dominated news for most of 2017. Bollywood babe Kangana Ranaut sparked of a national conversation when she appeared on the ‘Koffee with karan’ show and took a jibe at the host saying that if she ever made a film, Karan Johar would be cast as the ‘flag bearer of nepotism’. A storm brew thereafter with significant personalities voicing their opinion on either sides of the argument. While it was the raging topic of the year gone by, we have not heard the last of it. Karan Johar now wants to host Kangana on his upcoming show ‘India’s Next Superstars’.

Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty will be seen as judges on the show that provides a platform for participants from across the country to display their talent. When asked if Kangana Ranaut would be invited to the show, Karan said, "I am sure when Star Plus invites her we will be happy to have her. Our heart is big, our house is open to all. We will happily, lovingly and respectfully welcome her on the show." The tagline of the show is ‘Na Khaandaan Na Sifaarish’ and when asked whether he was looking for an opportunity to get back at Kangana for the nepotism taunt, Karan said, "I don't think this tagline was an answer from my side to anything. Lot of people want to be part of the entertainment industry but it is difficult to find a platform. We are providing this platform to all those who are talented."

Through this show, Karan Johar may be open to providing a platform for unknown talent but the director-producer is currently set to launch two star kids namely Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar in his next film Dhadak. With this casting, the nepotism debate rages on.