Will Luv Ranjan change his story-telling style with Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn?

Director Luv Ranjan has tasted immense success with his films. While Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 hit it big with the audience, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety even went on to make a 100 crore at the box office. Luv Ranjan’s success rate is proving to be his strength and helping him get the attention of bigger stars. The director has signed on Bollywood biggies Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn for his next directorial.

Luv Ranjan's next to star Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/waN9IsF8wA — Luv Films (@Luv_Films) May 15, 2018

In a tweet by Luv Ranjan’s Luv Films reveals Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn in an intense conversation with the director. We can’t help but believe they’re talking about their next venture. “Ranbir is an impeccable actor with a great ability to deliver nuanced performances. He is undeniably the most talented actor of his generation. I am looking forward to collaborating with him”, Ajay told Bombay Times.

Ranbir too has kind words for Ajay Devgn. “I have immense respect for Ajay sir and I’m excited about sharing the screen with him again. His body of work is inspiring. Luv and I have wanted to work with each other for some time now. I am sure this film will be a perfect start to our association”, said Ranbir.

The union, however, raises the question, will Luv Ranjan alter his story-telling style to cater to the bigger stars. Will the director modify his approach to suit the actors’ style? So far, Ranjan has stuck with his regulars, actors Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Nijar for his past two successful films.

The signings also beg the question, would Ranjan have raked in more money had he signed on bigger names for his films in the past? Or was it a consicious decision to stick with small names but tell the millennial story?

These question will definitely have their answers soon when the film begin to roll next year. Given Ranjan’s huge success chart, fans can’t wait for this one to hit the screens.