Will Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi keep its date with the box office on Jan 25?

Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi is surely one of the most ambitious projects for Kangana Ranaut. A biopic on Rani Lakshmibai, the movie was initially scheduled to release on August 15, 2018. On account of delays from various quarters, the release date has been postponed to January 25, 2019. Now, it will clash with two other movies, Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 and Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India. But there seems to whispers in the industry that Kangana’s film is racing against time to meet its January 25th date with the theatres. There are two separate reports about the film. While one says it will release as per the schedule, other says it will get postponed.

Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi is directed by Krish, but the director is now busy with his NTR biopic. So, the patchwork of the Kangana starrer is being done by the actress herself. The actress’ spokesperson told Mumbai Mirror, “Yes, there is some patchwork still to be completed and Krish has got busy with the NTR biopic. He is not to be blamed, Manikarnika is a period drama and such movies takes time. Kangana speaks to Krish over the phone almost every day to discuss the filming. He is there in spirit with the team of Vijayendra Prasad who has written the story and screenplay, and Prasoon Joshi who has penned the dialogue and lyrics, working closely with Kangana to wrap up the film.”

It is said that Kangana along with the film’s team has assured the producers that the movie will release as per the schedule on January 25, 2019. Producer Kamal Jain told the tabloid, “The January 25, 2019, release date is set in stone. The film needs some post-edit patchwork and the team is working towards completing it soon. Post-production and VFX are on in full swing.”

Now let’s talk about the other report. According to Mid-day, Kangana is keen on delaying the release of Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi and the reason behind it is her another film Mental Hai Kya. The latter is slated to release on February 22, 2019, which is around a month after Manikarnika. It is said that the actress wants to have a considerable gap between the two films and that’s why she wants the release date of Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi to be pushed.

Well, the producer says that the release date is set on stone, and the actress wants the film to be postponed. This release date game is surely getting interesting.