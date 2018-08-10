Will Mira Rajput join tinsel town? Shahid Kapoor has a blunt reply…

Promotions are on in full swing for Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as they promote their upcoming film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu. After releasing the teasers and posters, the makers finally released the trailer today. Except for Yami Gautam, all the other actors were present for the trailer launch, and several questions were posed to them at the press conference.

Among those questions, one in particular turned off Shahid Kapoor as it related to his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor’s big screen debut. A reporter quizzed him if Mira will join the movies post her second pregnancy. Shahid had a very blunt reply as he said, "Whenever she does the press conference, please ask this question to her only. Today’s women have their own mindset. They do what they like to do. If you think I have any control over that, then you are wrong. You come across as old school to me.”

Clearly, Shahid didn’t take too kindly to the question. Speaking of Mira, she recently featured in her first ever commercial for an anti-ageing cream. However, she got incessantly trolled for endorsing the product at the age of 23. The couple is currently expecting thier second child. They have a cute little angel in the form of Misha.

Coming back to Batti Gul Meter Chalu, it also stars Yami Gautam who was missing from the event today. Helmed by Shree Narayan Singh, the movie is slated to release on 21st September, 2018.