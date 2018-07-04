Will Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan clash at the box office in 2020? We have the answer

This morning Ranbir Kapoor fans woke up to an exciting news. The release date of the actor’s upcoming film, Shamshera was announced. The film will be releasing on July 31, 2020. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles and the shooting will kickstart by the end of this year. July 31, 2020 is a holiday weekend. Well, it is an Eid weekend, and everyone felt that it will be Salman Khan vs Ranbir Kapoor in 2020. Here are some tweets:

Khans are now like the chewing gum that have lost their flavour. Move over the old, in in with the bold ! #EID2020 has been booked by Ranbir's #Shamshera over the obsolete @BeingSalmanKhan ..

Face off b/w @duttsanjay and his duplicate(lol) Ranbir in the film.. — WW 255 CR*+ Counting |🇧🇷🇧🇪| (@LazyAF_) July 4, 2018

Yes i believe in GOD

No Salman in 2020 at EID #Shamshera will celebrate EID with two power pack performers 🔥#RanbirKapoor #SanjayDutt — A S H 🔥 (@_ash18_) July 4, 2018

We all know that since 2010 (apart from 2013) Salman Khan has been releasing his movies every year on Eid. Though there’s no movie announced yet which will be releasing on Eid 2020, but looks like people are confused. So, let us clear the confusion and tell you that there won’t Salman vs Ranbir at the box office.

Salman always releases his movies on Eid al-Fitr (Ramzan Eid) and July 31, 2020 is Eid al-Adha (Bakri Eid). So, Shamshera hits the screens on Eid al-Adha (Bakri Eid) which means Ranbir won’t be clashing at the box office with Salman Khan.

But, we wonder if there is a clash who will win considering Ranbir’s recent release Sanju has managed to beat Salman’s Race 3 at the box office.