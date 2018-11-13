Will Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor clash at the box office in 2019?

Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor don’t share a great rapport. Reason? Reportedly, Salman was dating Katrina Kaif and later Ranbir started dating the actress. Now, none of them is dating Katrina but she is clearly close to Salman. So, apart from their personal clash, looks like Salman and Ranbir are all set to clash at the box office next year.

On Tuesday morning, it was announced that the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra, which was slated to release on Independence Day next year, has been postponed to Christmas 2019. Now the twist is that one of Salman's film might also release during the same time.

It was earlier this year when Salman's Kick 2 was officially announced. The movie is slated to release on Christmas 2019; but after the official announcement, we haven’t heard any development about the project. It was said that Kick 2 might get postponed as after Bharat, Salman will kickstart the shooting of Dabangg 3. Arbaaz Khan, who is the producer of the movie, is eyeing the same Christmas dates next year. Recent reports also suggested that Salman is keen on pushing Dabangg3 to 2020. However, there’s no official confirmation about it.

So for now, Kick 2 has Christmas 2019 - its release date is confirmed. Now either Kick 2 or Dabangg 3 might hit the screens next year during Christmas so maybe it will be Ranbir vs Salman at the box office. Who are you rooting for?