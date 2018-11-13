image
Tuesday, November 13th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Will Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor clash at the box office in 2019?

Bollywood

Will Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor clash at the box office in 2019?

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 13 2018, 5.52 pm
back
BollywoodbrahmastraclashDabangg 3Entertainment‪Kick 2‬Ranbir KapoorSalman Khan
nextDeepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Mehendi ceremony deets coming straight from Italy
ALSO READ

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Bharat: Makers recreate Wagah Border in Punjab

3 years of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: Sooraj Barjatya announces next film

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan is hysterical in this hilarious episode