Will Salman Khan cross the great wall of Dangal as Sultan takes China?

After creating records with its smashing box office numbers in India, Salman Khan’s Sultan is all set to rule the Chinese box office. The 2016 blockbuster, which is one of the highest grossing films in Bollywood of all times, will make it to theatres in China on August 31. This will mark 2018’s sixth Indian release in China, after Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hindi Medium, Baahubali 2, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

If we go back to 2017, Aamir Khan’s Dangal had raked in around $387 crore at the Chinese box office and is the highest grossing Bollywood film in China. Will Bhai’s wrestling drama surpass that of Aamir’s? Now, that’s a competition!

The Salman Khan starrer earned over Rs 320 crore in India and had grossed $92 million worldwide.

Sultan, also starring Anushka Sharma, revolves around the story of a fictional wrestling champion from Haryana who faces a downfall in his career after his personal life goes for a toss.

Meanwhile, besides Sultan, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju are also hoping to have a release in China and are reportedly in talks with film distributors residing across the border. "They have watched the film and there is a lot of interest in releasing it in the country," Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, told PTI.