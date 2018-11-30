Will Salman Khan get caught in Raj Kundra and Sreesanth’s match fixing battle?

Bigg Boss 12 fans will know what exactly we’re referring to here. Recently on the high voltage reality show Sreesanth, who is banned from playing cricket after his name came up in the match-fixing scandal opened about one of the darkest phases in his life. The cricketer is known to be one of the worst performers in the Bigg Boss 12 house, however, it would not be wrong to say that the cricketer’s eccentric ways have only made him even more popular amongst the followers of the reality show. So, when Sree broke down before his co-contestants Dipika Kakkar, Romil Chaudhary, Megha Dhade and Jasleen Matharu his fans on social media too got teary eyed. There were more people pledging their support for this volatile Bigg Boss contestant.

There was one person who felt like Sreesanth’s confession was a joke. For the uninitiated, Sree alleged that the allegations against him were that he compromised his team for a sum of Rs 10 lakh. He also got emotional when he opened up about how this episode affected his personal space – his father was shattered, mother was battling depression. Sree blamed himself for the shame he had brought upon his parents and also confessed about his fears. He talked about leaving the country and moving abroad, feeling worried for his kids who will soon start going to school and might face the consequences of these allegations against him. He felt shattered imagining his situation if ever one of his kids decides to play the sport he once played.

While Sreesanth cried and narrated his story, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra found this clip extremely funny. That’s right, Raj was also questioned in the IPL betting case at the time when Sreesanth was arrested and questioned in the spot-fixing matter. Kundra alleged that he had no idea that betting was illegal in India and in fact confirmed that he bet in favour of his team. The Rajasthan Royals team owner felt wronged by the committee, who let him off the hook on not finding direct evidence suggesting his involvement, but the team was dissolved and Kundra was ousted too.

Raj Kundra se aur kuch expect tha bhi nahi...sala khud supreme court ke chakkar Laga Raha hai to get clean Chit Aur Jisko Clean Chit mil gayee uska Majaaq Bana Raha hai .. 😣😣#Sreesanth #WeStandBySreesanth #BiggBoss12 #SreeFam pic.twitter.com/vetq8v2WlS — DskTalks (@Dsk_Talks) November 26, 2018

This man has still has not cleared Sree's dues... Epic is his guts to comment where he's been found guilty of betting by court. Whereas Sreesanth has been discharged and proven innocent of all the charges by the court. — Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth (@Bhuvneshwarisr1) November 26, 2018

Raj’s this comment angered Sreesanth’s wife who is constantly fighting in favour of her husband on social media. Not only did Bhuvaneshwari Kumari take on Shilpa’s husband she also alleged that Kundra, who was found guilty in the case had not cleared her husband’s dues. That’s not all Bhuvaneshwari has also penned an open letter to BCCI requesting them to clear her husband’s name from the spot fixing controversy.

Those who have been watching Bigg Boss would agree that Salman Khan is fond of Sreesanth and often sides with the cricketer even when he’s not in his best behaviour. And we all know that Raj Kundra’s wife Shilpa is a close friend of the Dabangg star. Guess things must have gotten slightly awkward for Sallu, who is not great at playing a peacemaker. We cannot help but wonder if Shilpa and Raj complained about his Bigg Boss 12 contestant to the Bharat hero? Or did Khan have to pacify Sreesanth’s family after Raj made this snide comment on Colors Instagram page. Well, only Salman Khan can answer that one. And yes, we’re keen on finding out who is the actor siding with – Raj or Sree?