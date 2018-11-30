image
Friday, November 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Will Salman Khan get caught in Raj Kundra and Sreesanth’s match fixing battle?

Bollywood

Will Salman Khan get caught in Raj Kundra and Sreesanth’s match fixing battle?

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   November 30 2018, 1.51 pm
back
Bigg BossBollywoodEntertainmentRaj KundraSalman KhansreesanthTelevision
nextNot just Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Katy Perry, Elizabeth Hurley too got hitched in India
ALSO READ

Another Bigg Boss pair come together for the big screen!

Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth’s wife blasts Raj Kundra for insensitive comment

Will the Bigg Boss - Pyaar Prema Kaadhal success story be repeated?