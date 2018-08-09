Will Sanjay Leela Bhansali bring Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone together?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is considered as one of the masterpieces of Indian cinema. The film received applauds in various quarters. It was the last time we saw Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai together in a single frame. But just because the pair may never be a reality again, it doesn’t mean that one of them can’t team up with the director again. If rumours are to be believed, that’s exactly what’s happening. Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are all set to team up after a gap of 11 years post Sawaariya and will reportedly be seen in a film titled Inshallah. The film is set to hit the floor later in the year and there are many names which are doing rounds as to who will be the film’s leading lady.

Reports suggest, Deepika Padukone is leading the race as the director wants to pair his favourite girl in the film opposite Salman Khan. Deepika and the director have a hundred percent success ratio with film like Padmaavat, Bajirao mastani and Goliyon ki Rasleela Ramleela being a hit at the box office. Fans may well see SLB and Deepika team up for the fourth venture.

Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone too have a history that goes back before the leggy lass made her debut in Bollywood. We all know that Deepika had a grand Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan directed Om Shaanti Om. What few know is that Deepika was offered a film prior to OSO which starred Salman Khan in the lead, but the actress declined the offer. The two were set to work together in the 2015 release Prem Ratan Dhan Payo but plans didn’t materialise and Sonam Kapoor bagged the role.

In term of films in hand, Salman has a packed scheduled with Bharat. The actor has films like Kick 2 and Dabangg 3 in the pipeline. Deepika, on the other hand, has signed only one film i.e Vishal Bharadwaj’s gangster film which is shelved due of Irrfan Khan’s illness.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed and hope to see the casting coup of the decade with this one.