Will Smith has a dream come true moment as he makes Bollywood debut

Dharma Production’s Student Of The Year 2 is one of the most anticipated films 2019. The sequel to the 2012 release will see new faces make their Bollywood debut just like the prequel did, that starred present-day stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Looks like this time the makers have gone overseas for the second part and SOTY2 has a Hollywood connection to it.

Will Smith, the 50-year old Hollywood megastar will be seen in a special cameo in director Punit Malhotra’s SOTY 2. The Hollywood legend will be seen shaking leg with the film's leading stars in a song. The Bright star took to Instagram and shared the pictures from the sets of the film and we are excited about the same.

Earlier in the day on Sunday, Will Smith was papped on the streets of Mumbai driving rickshaw and he certainly looked impressed.

On Saturday, he was seen partying with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. Looks like he has found friends for life in these two.

Talking about SOTY2, the film stars Tiger Shroff in the main lead and has newbies Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday as the film’s leading ladies, who are making their debut. It’s slated to release on May 10, 2019.