Will the real PM please stand up! Swara Bhaskar subject to a hilarious troll

It’s a good day to be on Twitter. It’s also a good day to be Swara Bhaskar. If you’re simply scrolling through twitter today, don’t be confused to find users asking Swara Bhasker to resign as the ‘PM of India’.

The actress, who’s always known to express her views unabashedly, has found herself at the receiving end of positive trolling. Fans of the Veere Di Wedding actress began the trolls in an effort to have her back after a few users asked why the otherwise vocal actress is staying mum on the Muzzaffarpur shelter home rapes. Swara, who’s currently holidaying in Europe, has found strong defense in her supporters who claim that questions over her not raising her voice are misdirected and ought to be directed to the concerned government who have, so far, maintained their silence on the issue. The actress too obliged trolled and joined in on the ‘fun’. Twitterati being who they are, brought out their satirical best to let people who the real ‘PM’ is.

From the archive : @ReallySwara takes oath as the 14th PM of India. In 4 years she has failed on every front be it employement or women safety. So #SwaraMustResign pic.twitter.com/do4zYUEI1Y — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) August 5, 2018

In 2014, Prime Minister @ReallySwara promised to send all the politicians with criminal background behind bars but as per the reports her party has the highest number of MPs & MLAs with cases of crimes. #SwaraMustResign https://t.co/oJ35D7lSdj — Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya25) August 5, 2018

PM @ReallySwara must answer, why did she take a decision like demonetisation which affected out economy.#SwaraMustResign pic.twitter.com/4AlDXBM7d4 — Karan (@karanku100) August 5, 2018

PM @ReallySwara is again leaving India for a foreign tour despite so many burning problems back home. Jab jab desh pain mein, PM Swara plane mein. 😈#SwaraMustResign pic.twitter.com/SjC52DprsL — Pankaj Mishra (@pankaj_mishra23) August 5, 2018

Looks like I woke up in an alternate twitter universe Apparently @ReallySwara has been PM for 4 yrs & failed to bring Ache Din. Whatever you guys say but plz give her 5 more yrs 60 yrs of problems can't be solved in 5. She's trying her best, working 23hrs daily for nation 🙏 — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) August 5, 2018

Disappointed with you PM @ReallySwara . You said you are a chaukidar, spent 4k Cr on your PR. U promised a criminal free govt, it's vice versa. U said, Desh nahi jhukne dunga, destroyed social fabric. Claimed Achche din, only your few friends witnessing it. Plz Resign ASAP. — Gajendra Sharma (@Airavta) August 5, 2018

Hats off to the dance moves of PM @ReallySwara . This is even better than Anarkali of Ara. pic.twitter.com/hK9HebWKoj — Anti Fascist (@RangaSiyaar1) August 5, 2018

#SwaraMustResign Why PM @ReallySwara is silent on Hate Speech and Fake News. Swara Has To Resign. — aSlaM (@Aslam_khader) August 5, 2018

This is in no way the first time Swara has enjoyed such popularity on twitter. Among all in Bollywood, the self-confessed armchair activist has seen the worst of right-wing wrath. But today is different. This ‘troll destroyer’ can lean back and bask in the anti-bashing.