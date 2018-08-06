home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Will the real PM please stand up! Swara Bhaskar subject to a hilarious troll

First published: August 06, 2018 11:20 AM IST | Updated: August 06, 2018 11:20 AM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

It’s a good day to be on Twitter. It’s also a good day to be Swara Bhaskar. If you’re simply scrolling through twitter today, don’t be confused to find users asking Swara Bhasker to resign as the ‘PM of India’.

The actress, who’s always known to express her views unabashedly, has found herself at the receiving end of positive trolling. Fans of the Veere Di Wedding actress began the trolls in an effort to have her back after a few users asked why the otherwise vocal actress is staying mum on the Muzzaffarpur shelter home rapes. Swara, who’s currently holidaying in Europe, has found strong defense in her supporters who claim that questions over her not raising her voice are misdirected and ought to be directed to the concerned government who have, so far, maintained their silence on the issue. The actress too obliged trolled and joined in on the ‘fun’. Twitterati being who they are, brought out their satirical best to let people who the real ‘PM’ is.

This is in no way the first time Swara has enjoyed such popularity on twitter. Among all in Bollywood, the self-confessed armchair activist has seen the worst of right-wing wrath. But today is different. This ‘troll destroyer’ can lean back and bask in the anti-bashing.

tags: #Bollywood #Entertainment #Prime Minister #Swara Bhasker #troll #Twitter

