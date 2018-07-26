Witch or lover? Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's new poster of Stree leaves us confused

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming horror-comedy Stree has been creating a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. The teaser and the teaser poster that were unveiled some time back had creeped everyone out. And now, the makers have released the first official poster, featuring both the leads, that’s spookier enough to send chills down your spine once again! Check it out below.

The poster has Shraddha and Rajkummar gazing romantically into each other’s eyes. But of course, to add the horror element, there’s a big full moon behind the duo with a shadow of a. Well, it could probably denote that Shraddha Kapoor plays the witch in the film. Just a few days back, Rajkummar had shared a picture of a lady looking like a ghost on his Instagram story and all speculated that it’s Shraddha’s look from Stree. But the new poster showcase the diva to be Rajkummar’s lover. So is she a witch or a lover? Confused? We all are!

The teaser shared by Rajkummar earlier had a deserted town with walls having the message ‘O Stree, August 31 ko aana’. The eerie teaser ends with a creepy figure hanging mid-air and staring at the wall.

The film is written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. and is produced by E. It’s slated to hit the screens on August 31.

Let’s hold on to our excitement till then!