With debut uncertain, Sara Ali Khan to star in Betaab remake opposite Sunny Deols son Karan?

Sara Ali Khan's debut movie Kedarnath hit a rough patch after director Abhishek Kapoor and producer Prernaa Arora fought over the budget, among other things. Kapoor cited financial interferences and lack of transparency while KriArj Entertainment, headed by Prernaa Arora, blamed the “unprofessional” and “disorganized” handling of the production by Abhishek’s company. Now it seems the two have reconciled and will to ensure the star-kid’s smooth Bolly entry. Even as Kedarnath’s journey seems ambiguous, preparations to re-launch Sara with another project are already underway.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Sara Ali Khan will allegedly star in the remake of Betaab. The original Rahul Rawail directorial, which released in 1983 was a funny take on Shakespeare’s The Taming Of The Shrew. The movie also marked the debut of Sara's mother Amrita Singh alongside Sunny Deol. The report claims that stepping in his father's shoes, Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol might essay the lead role opposite Sara in the film. “Prernaa feels extremely responsible about Sara’s debut. Since Kedarnath is now under dispute Prernaa has decided to design another launch vehicle for her,” Deccan Chronicle quoted their sources as saying.

Earlier, Amrita Singh had lashed out at Abhishek Kapoor for putting her daughter's career in jeopardy. According to a report in DNA, Amrita and Abhishek had a massive fight after the tussle over Kedarnath made it to headlines. Now, Kedarnath is back on track. At least that’s what Abhishek Kapoor’s Guy In The Sky is making u believe. The production house took to Instagram to share a small video of a 'puja' on Wednesday. Sara is cast alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath which has a release date of December this year.

Sara is also in talks for Rohit Shetty's Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh, which is slated for December 28 release. Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor was also being considered for the film. Simmba is a remake of the Telugu action film Temper directed by Puri Jagannadh. Sara was also offered a role in Bulbul to be produced under Anushka Sharma's home banner Clean Slate Films. However, the report says the star kid couldn't sign the project due to her contract with Kedarnath makers. In fact, she may need a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the makers before she hops onboard any project.