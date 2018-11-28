With Isha Ambani, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone, Sabyasachi has grabbed three of the biggest celeb brides

Superstar fashion designer and Bollywood’s favourite stylist, Sabyasachi is at the top of his game and is in no mood to stop. After Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone, it's Isha Ambani's turn to carry the Sabyasachi legacy and join his muse bandwagon. The Ambani girl is all set to tie the knot with longtime beau, Anand Piramal and she has chosen Sabyasachi to design her bridal outfit.

Apart from celebrities, every Indian girl aspires to get designed by him on their special day. The USP of this brand is the fact that it showcases the true essence of Indian traditions with a touch of modernism. Well, we have Manish Malhotra and Abu Jani in the race too but Sabyasachi seems to be in his top form. The big wedding game undoubtedly belongs to Sabyasachi since he groomed the topmost brides and nailed every bit of it.

The first one being the Bollywood actor, Anushka Sharma, who got married to the cricketer, Virat Kohli on December 17, 2017, in a private wedding ceremony in Italy. The two of them, however, took the internet by the storm after officially dropping their wedding pictures. Anushka Sharma looked like a perfect Punjabi bride in her pink Sabyasachi attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 20, 2018 at 3:32am PST

Next, we have the recent gorgeous bride, Deepika Padukone. It has only been a few days since the DeepVeer wedding and we are still obsessing over the grand spectacle that their wedding was. The wedding happened in both, Sindhi and Konkani traditions, and Deepika’s bridal look in both the ceremonies was absolutely drop dead gorgeous. Sabyasachi made a point to work on the littlest of details in her wedding ensembles.

Last but not least is the business tycoon Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani. The stunner is yet to get married but looking at her pre-wedding attire, we are hoping to see the best of Sabyasachi.