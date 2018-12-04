With Padmaavat and Simmba: Ranveer Singh to own 2018?

Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh, is on a cloud nine both professionally and personally and we all know why. For Ranveer Singh, the year of 2018, started with a bang because of his brilliant portrayal of Khilji in Padmaavat. Despite all the controversies and chaos that surrounded the film, Padmaavat turned out to become the highest grosser of 2018 by earning a whopping 550+ crores at the box-office.

As for his next, Ranveer Singh is all set to hit the big screens with Rohit Shetty’s upcoming action thriller, Simmba. The film will revolve around the life of a cop named ACP Sangram Bhalerao and promises to deliver some high-voltage action. The trailer of the same recently made it to the internet and it guarantees a perfect masala entertainer for the audience.

Ranveer Singh, who has been a part of grandeur films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat said that Simmba is his biggest film and it has been a mind and soul-enhancing experience. He further added that it is not easy performing in mainstream films as there is a comedy, drama, action, etc.

Well, looking at his preparations and confidence we can easily place our bets on Simmba and are expecting it to end the year, 2018, with a bang. We absolutely can’t wait and good luck, Ranveer!