With the 'Original Trio' gone, will Indian Idol 10 match up to the success of its predecessor?

Reality shows are a hit and Indian Idol surely tops the favourites’ list. The show has not only given us some talented singers, but also moments that are unforgettable. Monali Thakur, Neha Kakkar, Abhijit Sawant and more are the ex-contestants and winners of the show who are wowing us with their voice in Bollywood. However, looks like even this show is losing its charm. The show’s latest season has not created the desired buzz and we think we know why.

The inaugural season of Indian Idol had the likes of Sonu Nigam, Farah Khan and Anu Malik judging the show and that year it was one of the highest TRP shows with 14.29 TVR. It broke all records that year. The “Original trio” made a comeback in season 9 and yet again, the show was trending on top, just like the first season. For season 10 too, viewers expected them to return but that is not the case. The show’s latest promos show Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik as the judges of the season.

When we reached out to Farah Khan, the lady who is currently vacationing in Europe, had this to say, “This time they didn’t approach me at all. Apparently, the budgets have been slashed.”

Whereas in an interview to Hindustan Times earlier in June, Sonu Nigam had revealed the reason of him not participating in this year’s Indian Idol, “I have been with Indian Idol. They have been sensible and good. Last year they could pay me, this year they can’t so they had to obviously excuse themselves out. Before that I have done X Factor, that was also a very good show but it was a little too expensive for them to sustain. So I like to associate with sensible people, sensible co-judges and I don’t like to participate in a musical reality show and make a mockery out of music. I make sure that the genuineness of whatever I am doing is maintained. They don’t have budgets these days. The GEC channels are going through a very rough patch, so they can only afford judges who are on a medium level.”

Well looks like the makers of the show will have to rely on good performance by the contestants and Anu Malik’s antics. Whether it will be a make or break for Indian Idol this time, only time will tell.