With Tiger Shroffs Baaghi 2 yet to release, makers announce Baaghi 3

It seems Tiger Shroff’s quota of sequels and remakes is yet not over. With fans are waiting for the trailer of the second installment of Baaghi opposite rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, the makers have already announced a third part. The work for the same will commence from December 2018.

Drumrolls 🥁🎷 Our excitement level has just tripled! We are thrilled to share the 3rd instalment of #SajidNadiadwala’s Baaghi franchise starring @iTIGERSHROFF directed by @khan_ahmedasas#Baaghi3 @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/ijYdyIqbVs — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 19, 2018

The third part will be helmed by choreographer- director Ahmed Khan. Khan is also directing the yet-to-be-released second installment. Baaghi 2 will hit the theatres on March 30 and the trailer will be out on February 21.

Disha Patani walked the red carpet of a beauty awards where she said, “I am very excited for Baaghi 2. The trailer is coming on February 21, so let’s see. I can’t wait to see the trailer of our film. I had to do lot of hard work because he is very hardworking and to cope up with his energy levels, is very hard. It was difficult, but we share a rapport together, and I managed it.” On her experience of working with director Ahmed, she said, “He is amazing and he is such a darling. Whatever I have performed in the film, is because of him.”

Talking about Baaghi 3's announcement, producer Sajid Nadiadwala told to a leading daily, "Baaghi 2 has been a fruitful journey and a beautiful experience for all of us. Tiger is a talented and dedicated actor. Ditto Ahmed Khan, who has helmed the film. Together, we have a great story to tell in Baaghi 3. I am happy to announce this film even before the trailer of Baaghi 2 is out." Baaghi 3 will go on floors in China which will be followed by Japan.

Bring it on! Presenting @iHrithik & @iTIGERSHROFF in YRF's next film. Directed by Siddharth Anand. Releasing on 25th Jan’19 #HrithikVsTiger — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 27, 2017

Tiger Shroff already has Karan Johar’s sequel to 2012 hit film Student Of The Year in his kitty. The film will be a launch pad for Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey. He will then start work on the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo. He also has an untitled film under the Yash Raj Films banner with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline that is set to release on January 25, 2019. Tiger, it seems has a busy schedule ahead.