With Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra to spill the beans on her illustrious life

Priyanka Chopra is a name that is no longer just contained to Bollywood. She has made a name for herself in the West, courtesy her show Quantico, and even stints in movies like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic? And now, the Desi Girl is all set to add another feather to her hat. Priyanka is penning a book about her fascinating journey!

PeeCee is writing a memoir, titled Unfinished, which will be published simultaneously in India, the US and Britain next year.

The former beauty queen who won the Miss India title at the age of 17 and a year later went on to win the Miss World title is a super thrilled person. "The flavour of the book will be honest, funny, spirited, bold, and rebellious, just like me," she says.

"I have always been a private person, I've never spoken about my feelings during my journey but I am ready to do so now. I was raised to be fearless when it came to opinions, and I would like to tell my story in the hopes of inspiring people -- especially women -- to change the conversation, to shatter glass ceilings. Women are always told we can't have everything. I want everything, and I believe anyone else can have it too. I'm proof of it," she added.

We should get ready to witness an exceptional story, through the eyes of the one who has lived it.