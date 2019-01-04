With Vivek Oberoi confirmed for the Narendra Modi biopic, Twitterati laugh their lungs out

It is raining biopics in Bollywood and the latest person to join the bandwagon is Vivek Oberoi. The actor is all set to portray the role of none other than the Prime Minister of India – Narendra Modi. Critic, Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and confirmed the news. According to him, the biopic will be directed by Mary Kom and Sarbjit fame director, Omung Kumar and its first look poster will be disclosed on January 7, 2019. Recently there were rumours of Paresh Rawal essaying the role as well.

Vivek may be excited to play Modi but Twitter was relentless and tweets trolling Oberoi soon started pouring in. While some questioned Vivek's employment status, others suggested actors who could play Amit Shah. There were others who brought up Modi's kite flying with Salman Khan just before the elections. "Anxiously waiting for that scene," said many.

Vivek Oberoi is all set to play Narendra Modi in his upcoming film. And still haters will say that Modiji is not providing jobs to unemployed. — Supariman™ (@SupariMan_) January 4, 2019

Vivek Oberoi to play Narendra Modi in Bollywood biopic. Just wondering if Uday Chopra will play Amit Shah. — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) December 30, 2018

ROTFL! If Vivek Oberoi will play Modi then Akshay Kumar can play Amit Shah. https://t.co/FARUfyVIN7 — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) January 4, 2019

Vivek oberoi over paresh rawal in PM Narendra Modi's biopic🤦 Things couldn't have gone worse #VivekOberoi — Abhishek Chandna (@AChandna10) January 4, 2019

vivek oberoi once compared his performance in krrish 3 to heath ledger’s joker. you know who else makes tall claims? pic.twitter.com/1jXeLF0fnO — joke peralta (@floydimus) January 4, 2019

Vivek Oberoi to play the role of Narendra Modi in the (biopic) film titled #PMNarendraModi I want this scene in the film. That's all 😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/43WOdNBCqr — Dhawal Odedra (@Dhawal_Odedra) January 4, 2019

Will watch Vivek Oberoi's #ModiBiopic for this scene pic.twitter.com/NwfKeyhzB7 — Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey_) January 4, 2019

The first poster will release on 7th January. Be prepared for some very funny memes on the subject. Can we call this one The Accidental Prime Minister as well?