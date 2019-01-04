With Vivek Oberoi confirmed for the Narendra Modi biopic, Twitterati laugh their lungs out

It is raining biopics in Bollywood and the latest person to join the bandwagon is Vivek Oberoi. The actor is all set to portray the role of none other than the Prime Minister of India – Narendra Modi. Critic, Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and confirmed the news. According to him, the biopic will be directed by Mary Kom and Sarbjit fame director, Omung Kumar and its first look poster will be disclosed on January 7, 2019. Recently there were rumours of Paresh Rawal essaying the role as well.
Vivek may be excited to play Modi but Twitter was relentless and tweets trolling Oberoi soon started pouring in. While some questioned Vivek's employment status, others suggested actors who could play Amit Shah. There were others who brought up Modi's kite flying with Salman Khan just before the elections. "Anxiously waiting for that scene," said many.
The first poster will release on 7th January. Be prepared for some very funny memes on the subject. Can we call this one The Accidental Prime Minister as well?