Woah! Bhumi Pednekar earns herself a STAR in the galaxy on her birthday

First published: July 18, 2018 09:13 PM IST | Updated: July 18, 2018 09:13 PM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

We’ve always been fascinated by the stars, the galaxies and the planets. And just imagine that one day, you wake up to realise that a star in the sky has been dedicated to you officially and bears your name. How awestruck would you feel!

Birthday girl Bhumi Pednekar is right now experiencing this insane happiness as her fans have gifted her this unique and beautiful present on her birthday. The actress is ecstatic and cannot contain her excitement as she shares the certificate of registry which bears her name as The Bhumi Star.

Her biggest fan page has gifted her a star and the actress promises to live up to the huge tag. This seems to be the perfect way to tell someone that they’re indeed the center of your universe! We liked it completely and we’re sure you’ve got a unique idea up your sleeve now.

Anyway, speaking about her work commitments, the actress will be seen in Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. There’s also a strong buzz that she will be a part of Anurag Kashyap’s sports drama Womaniya that also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

 

