Woah! Did Nick Jonas just propose marriage to Priyanka Chopra on Instagram?

Wait, what? Did Priyanka Chopra get a marriage proposal from rumoured boyfriend, Nick Jonas ? And that too in Hindi? Well, as crazy as it might sound, but we are not lying. There is a legit screenshot of an Instagram comment made by Nick that is doing the rounds. We know that Priyanka and Nick have been flirting with each other by dropping adorable comments on each other's post. But this one by Nick, which reads “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?” is grabbing all the attention right now. Interestingly, the comment is also the title of one of Priyanka's Hindi film. However, before you get too excited, let us tell you that this screenshot is a fake one. This is a work of an over-enthusiastic fan club, which clearly cannot wait for Priyanka and Nick to get married.

But we have to give it to them, as it looks very real at first, until you do some research and find out that the comment doesn't exist on Priyanka's original post.

Of course, neither Priyanka nor Nick have made their relationship official yet, but a source told HollywoodLife, "Nick is captivated by Priyanka, he loves older women and she’s so international and sophisticated. She really turns him on. He says he’s never met another woman like her. He’s very caught up.” The source also clarified, “No one is expecting him to settle down with her. Nick’s very sweet and charming and he knows how to treat a woman but he’s still in player mode. It’s a dangerous combination because he really is a great guy. It’s hard not to fall in love with him.”

Okay then!