Woah! We’ve found Deepika Padukone’s doppelganger, and what a resemblance, man

The Internet is an awesome place to explore. And guess what did our sensory wires stumble upon today? A model who looks like a replica of Bollywood's beloved dimpled beauty, Deepika Padukone!

Russian model-turned-actress Irina Shayk has a huge fanbase on social media, courtesy her sexy looks and tempting lifestyle. For the unaware, Shayk received international recognition in 2007 when she became the exclusive face of Intimissimi lingerie. Of late, many of Irina's Indian fans have compared her to Padmaavat actress Deepika, and, after a quick go-through at some of the model's recent pictures, we are so not surprised. From her sharp jawline to her dreamy eyes, there’s much that Irina shares with Deepika in terms of looks.

So here we bring to you few pictures of Irina Shayk that’ll surely convince you that she’s Deepika Padukone’s long-lost twin sister…

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on May 10, 2018 at 4:21pm PDT

So, what d'you guys have to say? Yay or Nay? Do you think Irina and Deepika are babes who look like ditto?

FYI, Irina is not just a model, as the gorgeous diva made her acting debut opposite Dwayne Johnson in the 2014 action-adventure film, Hercules. In the film, she played the role of Megara, the late wife of Hercules.

The resemblence has surely stunned us and how!

For more interesting scoops related to Bollywood, stay tuned!