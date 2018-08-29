Won’t hear a thing about Madhu Mantena’s character, says Masaba Gupta

Actress Neena Gupta’s designer-daughter Masaba Gupta made her trial separation with husband Madhu Mantena public by announcing it on social media and requested her well-wishers and fans to provide them with utmost privacy as they do not wish to talk about it right now. Their friends and fans were in a state of shock as no one saw it coming.

As soon as the unfortunate news about their separation made it online, Masaba’s friends like Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Richa Chadha reached out to her. Since then, the couple has been questioned about the reason behind their split. Speculations are on the rise that Madhu Mantena had cheated on Masaba and the latter had discovered about it, hence they decided to opt for divorce.

In fact, Madhu even received a Whatsapp message enquiring about the same. So, Masaba decided to take control of the situation and with a screenshot of the conversation, she cleared the air on Twitter by saying that she will not tolerate any question hampering Madhu’s character.

Going to address this because of the infidelity bit attached. Or maybe I will address more as it comes,given that I won’t tolerate a single thing being said about Madhu’s character. Not true. pic.twitter.com/YC3nGfDMmC — Masaba Mantena (@MasabaG) August 26, 2018

Masaba and Madhu had tied the knot in June 2015 and held a party in November 2015. While Masaba is one of the leading fashion designers today, Madhu Mantena is amongst one of the four partners of Phantom Films with Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vikas Bahl.