Woohoo! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to be the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra

We won’t be wrong if we say that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s jodi is one of the most loved jodis of Bollywood. They have worked together in movies like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner (not paired opposite each other), Yuvvraj, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Apart from Yuvvraj, all their movies have turned out to be big hits. We last saw them together in Tiger Zinda Hai which released last year, and now, they are all set to team up once again, but here’s a twist. This time around, it’s not for a film.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will now spread their magic on the ramp as they turn muse for ace designer Manish Malhotra. It’s for his new Indo-Persian collection that will be showcased at a fashion show held on 1st August to celebrate 13 years of Manish Malhotra Label.

At the Mijwan Fashion show, Manish Malhotra had ex-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as his showstoppers. A few months ago, in Singapore, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan had walked the ramp for the ace designer. And now we have Salman and Katrina taking up the charge. Manish definitely brings the best for his show!

Jab we met A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Mar 27, 2018 at 2:59am PDT

While as of now Salman and Katrina are collaborating for a fashion show, we would love to see them on the big screen soon. Katrina Kaif was supposed to have a cameo in Bharat, but reportedly, the role didn’t do justice to the actress’ stature, and that’s why the makers dropped the idea of having her in the movie.

Meanwhile Katrina has two interesting projects in her kitty, Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. The former releases on Diwali this year while the latter will be hitting the screens on December 21, 2018.