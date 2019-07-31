Onkar Kulkarni July 31 2019, 8.52 pm July 31 2019, 8.52 pm

The Season 2 of Sacred Games is set to drop on Netflix. The new season featuring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui they say is bigger and grander. Apart from the new storyline which moves further from the previous season, addition and subtraction of a few actors from the show, there is also a big development on the project. That being, the change of hands. While Saif's part on the last season was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, this time it is Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan who is helming the part.

It is for the first time that the actor-director has collaborated for a project. Interestingly, there is one problem Neeraj lists that he faced while directing Saif for the show. He says, “Saif has a wild humorous side. Sometimes it can be a problem. Especially when we are shooting emotional scenes. Even during those, he would crack up and make others laugh too. And then I had to get everyone back on track.” On the positive side, Neeraj says that there is tremendous scope for the Kaalakaandi actor to become a director. He says, “Saif would ask a lot of valid equations before shooting a particular scene. I see a spark in him. I told him that someday he should try his hand at direction.”