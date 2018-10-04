World Animal Day: Sidharth Malhotra has a jumbo request

October 4 is celebrated as World Animal Day and our celebrities, every year, come forward to spread awareness about the safety of animals and urge people to love and respect the feelings of animals as they are innocent. On this occasion, B-Town celebrity and animal enthusiast Sidharth Malhotra stands as among the first ones to share that adopting animals, showing them the utmost care and giving them the rightful space that belongs to them is the best way we can celebrate this day.

Taking up to his Instagram account, the actor put up a video of him petting an elephant and urged his followers to do their bit for the animals. ‘Show you care’, he wrote along with the caption.

Cricketer Irfan Pathan also took to his social media and posted a snap of himself sitting on a horse.

From Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Shahid Kapoor among others, Bollywood has quite a lot of celebs who show much enthusiasm about animal welfare. Time and again we keep coming across lovely heartfelt messages which the celebs dedicate to their pets.

The first World Animal Day was celebrated on 24 March 1925 and was celebrated for the first time on October 4, 1929.