image
Thursday, October 4th 2018
English
World Animal Day: Sidharth Malhotra has a jumbo request

Bollywood

World Animal Day: Sidharth Malhotra has a jumbo request

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 04 2018, 5.38 pm
back
Alia Bhattanushka sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentIrfan PathanJacqueline FernandezPriyanka ChopraShahid KapoorShraddha KapoorSidharth MalhotraWorld Animal Day
nextEvergreen Anil Kapoor's fitness regime looks mean
ALSO READ

Koffee With Karan season 6: The sets have the director's stamp all over it

Exclusive: Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet details

Is this how Alia Bhatt made Ranbir Kapoor a part of Krishna Raj's funeral?