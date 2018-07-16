World Cup 2018: France takes the cup home, Bollywood celebrities congratulate

For now, the madness comes to an end. FIFA World Cup 2018 was a tournament full of surprises, and more than anything, a dazzling show of underdogs. None probably foresaw France and Croatia battling it out on the final day. But with biggies like Brazil, Argentina, England and more bidding adieu, most of soccer lovers were proved wrong on their predictions. While France takes the cup home, Croatia seems to have won millions of hearts with the spirit, sportsmanship, skills and enthusiasm they've flaunted all this while. Bollywood is a part of the celebration too!

Both Huma Qureshi and Boman Irani echo our sentiments here.

Bipasha Basu can't get enough of her favourite team's win! So much so that she had to dance...

And so was the case with Sophie Choudry.

Diana Penty is divided between the better team and the team that won her heart!

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, both known to be Football enthusiasts, flew to Russia to catch the action live. They had a treat for sure!

Then comes Karan Johar. Very, very clueless but nevertheless we appreciate his honesty... LOL!

And finally, Bollywood's enthu-cutlet, Ranveer Singh, decided to mark the day with a throwback picture.

Four more years before the beautiful game returns. World Cup 2022 is set to take place in Qatar. Looking forward to it!